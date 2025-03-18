Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Peru declares emergency amid surge of violence and deploys the army in capital

Mar 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Peru’s president Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima yesterday. This decision comes amid widespread outcry a day after the killing of a 39-year-old popular singer Paul Flores, of the cumbia band Armonia 10.

Flores was shot to death early Sunday when assailants attacked the bus he and his bandmates were travelling after a concert in Lima. His death has sparked widespread outrage and mourning, highlighting the growing concerns over violence in the capital.

President Dina Boluarte’s government published a decree saying that the state of emergency would last 30 days, and authorities would restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order.

The attack against the popular singer was not the only violent event over the weekend. On Saturday, an object exploded at a restaurant in the capital, injuring at least 11 people.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Britain: Prisons overcrowded, police cells to be used as stop-gap arrangement

Mar 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel-Hamas ceasefire shatters as Israel launch deadly airstrikes killing over 200

Mar 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine President appoints Andrii Hnatov as new chief of general staff

Mar 17, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Telangana CM proposes all-party delegation to PM Modi on 42% BC reservation

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED summons Ex Bihar CM Lalu Yadav in ‘land for jobs’ case

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kapil Mishra in 2020 poll code violation case

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Maharashtra: LC by-polls remain unopposed

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!