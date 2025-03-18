Peru declares emergency amid surge of violence and deploys the army in capital

AMN/ WEB DESK

Peru’s president Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima yesterday. This decision comes amid widespread outcry a day after the killing of a 39-year-old popular singer Paul Flores, of the cumbia band Armonia 10.

Flores was shot to death early Sunday when assailants attacked the bus he and his bandmates were travelling after a concert in Lima. His death has sparked widespread outrage and mourning, highlighting the growing concerns over violence in the capital.

President Dina Boluarte’s government published a decree saying that the state of emergency would last 30 days, and authorities would restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order.

The attack against the popular singer was not the only violent event over the weekend. On Saturday, an object exploded at a restaurant in the capital, injuring at least 11 people.