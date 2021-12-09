Parliament pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat & others

Positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now (Gen Bipin Rawat,Mrs Madhulika Rawat & Brig LS Lidder) & their mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin,for final religious rites as desired by respective families. Process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities- Army

Both houses of the Parliament observed two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel in a military helicopter crash. As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the tragic helicopter crash. Afterwards, Mr. Singh also made a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivash said, the country has lost an exceptional soldier. He said, General Rawat was commissioned on 16th December in 1978 into the Fifth Battalion of the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles. He said, General Rawat had a vast operational experience and served on various frontiers during his four decade service in the army. He said, Rawat had also commanded a Multi-national Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Remembering the contribution made by General Rawat, Mr. Harivansh said, he brought transformative reforms in security architecture of the country. He said, General Rawat was appointed the Vice Chief of the Army Staff before assuming office of Chief of the Army Staff and he was the first Chief of Defence Staff. Deputy Chairman said, General Rawat was awarded several gallantry and distinguished service awards during his service in the Army.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla lauded the contributions made by General Bipin Rawat as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

Rajnath Singh makes statement in both houses of Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said, a tri-service enquiry regarding the chopper crash has been ordered by Indian Air Force headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh. Giving a statement in both the Houses of Parliament, Mr Singh said, all efforts are being made to save the life of the lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh, who is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington.

The Defence Minister said India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat would be cremated with full military honours.

Mr Singh said, the Air Force MI17-V5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11.48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12.15 P.M. He informed the houses that Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12.08 P.M. Subsequently, few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of a military helicopter engulfed in flame. The Minister informed that rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site.

The Defence Minister said General Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the student officers. The Minister said, apart from CDS, the dead include the spouse of the CDS, Ms Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig. Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff officer Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed forces personnel including the Air Force Helicopter crew. Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havilar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B. Sai Teja.