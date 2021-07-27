Parliament passes the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

AMN / NEW DELHI

Parliament has passed the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today. The Bill was passed after a brief discussion amid din. The Lok Sabha has already passed the legislation.

The Bill seeks to provide a framework for the development, maintenance, and management of aids to navigation in India.

It defines aid to navigation as a device, system, or service, external to the vessels designed and operated to enhance the safety and efficiency of navigation of vessels and vessel traffic.

A vessel includes a ship, boat, sailing vessel, fishing vessel, submersible, and mobile offshore drilling units.

The Bill also proposes to impart training and certification to operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value.

Its objective is also to ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party.

Replying to a brief discussion, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the importance of the legislation.