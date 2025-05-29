Paramilitary forces to guard Amarnath Yatra route

The Centre is set to deploy paramilitary forces to secure the pilgrimage routes and surrounding areas as the annual Amarnath Yatra begins on July 3. A total of 581 companies of paramilitary forces will be stationed across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a smooth and safe yatra. The Ministry of Home Affairs has authorized the J&K administration and police to utilise 156 CAPF companies already stationed in the region. The deployed forces will be tasked with securing the cave shrine, managing pilgrim convoys, dominating sensitive stretches, and maintaining a constant presence along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

