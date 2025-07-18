Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan ink trilateral rail agreement to connect region via Kabul & Logar

Jul 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan inked a trilateral agreement on a key rail project, which aims to connect the three countries.

In a statement, Kabul’s Foreign Ministry said that the agreement was signed between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways. The project aims to build a rail link to facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian states. 

A separate statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that by facilitating regional trade and transit, the project is expected to promote regional stability, growth, and development. 

The proposed 640-km railway line aims to link the Uzbek border with Hairatan on the Afghan side, extending to the eastern city of Logar via Kabul, before entering Pakistan’s border district of Kurram via Kharlachi. They agreed to remain engaged to achieve the full potential of regional economic development, including through the realisation of trans-regional connectivity projects.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India reaffirms commitment to ‘Pact for Future’ at UN dialogue

Jul 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India mourns loss of lives in Al-Kut Fire, stands in solidarity with Iraq: MEA

Jul 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SpaceX VP lauds Bangladesh’s efficiency in facilitating Starlink launch

Jul 18, 2025

You missed

ENVIRONMENT

3 elephants, including 2 calves, killed by Jan Shatabdi express near Jhargram

19 July 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in connection with multi-crore liquor scam

19 July 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Maharashtra cancels Licenses of 258 Private Hospitals for Violating Healthcare Norms

19 July 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: HC summons Chief Secretary for failing to conduct municipal elections

19 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!