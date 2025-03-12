Pakistan: Train hostage-rescue operation complete,

AMN / WEB DESK

The Pakistan Army today announced that the Jaffar Express hostage-rescue operation was completed successfully and all attackers present at the site were killed by security forces and hostages freed.

Speaking to a private news channel, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the completion of the complex operation, elaborating that units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), army and Frontier Corps (FC) took part.