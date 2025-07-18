Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 more casualties

AMN/ WEB DESK
A rain emergency was declared today in Pakistan’s Punjab province after at least 63 more people died in the last 24 hours in the area. Army troops joined rescue operations following flooding in low-lying areas as torrential monsoon rains ravaged the province. Rawalpindi city experienced a heavy downpour, triggering a flash flood in Nullah Leh. The Rawalpindi administration announced a public holiday to ensure people remain indoors, as the Meteorological Department forecast continued heavy rainfall until today. According to officials, rescue operations have been initiated across the district. Two days back, 44 people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents due to collapsed roofs and electrocution, while 16 fatalities were reported in Balochistan from similar rain-induced disasters in Punjab province.