Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 more casualties

Jul 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A rain emergency ​was declared today in ​Pakistan’s Punjab province​ ​after at least 63 more people died in the last 24 hours in ​the area. Army troops joined rescue operations ​following flooding in low-lying areas as torrential monsoon rains ravaged the province.​ Rawalpindi city experienced a heavy downpour, triggering a flash flood in Nullah Leh. The Rawalpindi administration announced a public holiday to ensure people remain indoors, as the ​Meteorological ​Department forecast continued heavy rainfall until ​today. According to officials, rescue operations have been initiated across the district. ​Two days back, ​ 44 people ​had lost their lives in rain-related incidents due to collapsed roofs and electrocution, while 16 fatalities were reported in Balochistan from similar rain-induced disasters​ ​i​n Punjab province.

