Pakistan: President Zardari signs 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill

WEB DESK

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari today signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which was earlier approved by both houses of parliament. After his approval, the bill has now become part of the constitution. Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Senate passed the bill after a second round of voting amid opposition’s protest.

Under the new law, Pakistan army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has gained sweeping new authority and lifelong legal immunity as the constitutional amendment strengthens his control over all branches of the military and weakens the judiciary’s independence.

Munir and the President of Pakistan will both enjoy lifelong immunity from prosecution, shielding them from any future legal cases or challenges.

The 27th Amendment to the Constitution has created widespread alarm among legal experts and opposition figures, who warn that it marks a turn toward authoritarianism and further erodes Pakistan’s democratic setup.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar said that the 27th Amendment was based on deceit and fraud and slammed the government for its haste.

He said they want to establish their constitutional court at the earliest so that they can control it. Zafar stated that people of Pakistan were not in favour of the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has said that they would start a political movement against the 27th Constitutional Amendment from tomorrow, pledging to restore the judiciary and the office of the chief justice’s power that they claim have been curbed by the amendment. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the office of the chief justice has been abolished.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai announced that the opposition will start protesting tomorrow.