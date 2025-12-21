Pakistan: Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests After Toshakhana 2 Conviction

news desk

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged his supporters to gear up for countrywide protests following a 17-year jail term handed to him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

In a statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) said mobilisation orders have been issued across provinces ahead of synchronised protests. It said the agitation was launched on the direct instructions of Imran Khan. It added the workers have been instructed to remain on the streets as part of a long-term agitation strategy.

The Toshakhana 2 case involves alleged fraud in state gifts that the former first couple received from the Saudi government in 2021.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday slammed the Toshakhan-2 case verdict against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, saying that the decision was announced in the absence of the accused and lawyers.

A special court on Saturday sentenced former PM Imran and his wife to 17 years’ imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving the under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand pronounced the verdict after conducting 80 hearings at Adiala jail. The case involves the acquisition of an expensive Bulgari jewellery at a nominal price.

According to the judgment, Imran and Bushra were jailed for 10 years each under sections 34, 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years’ imprisonment each under section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 1947.

“Imran’s family was not allowed inside the jail, where a ‘kangaroo’ court announced the verdict of the Toshakhana-2 case,” PTI said in a statement on X while reacting to the verdict.

The party also shared a video showing Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, inside a car, questioning why she is being prevented from moving forward.

“They can’t stop us. The jail trial is today,” Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said in a video shared by PTI X account.

Reacting to the Toshakhan-2 case verdict, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that such rulings would spread disappointment among the public.