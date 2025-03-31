Pakistan govt orders to arrest, deport Afghan refugees as deadline ends

In Pakistan, law enforcement agencies have been ordered to arrest and deport thousands of Afghan refugees as the government’s deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country expires today.

According to local media reports, the Rawalpindi police chief has instructed the superintendents of the Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions to take legal action against Afghan nationals residing or working in the district.

Additionally, the directives mandate that Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and residing in the twin cities must leave Pakistan in accordance with government policy.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative to Pakistan Philippa Candler yesterday said that the country’s decision to expel hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees has “shaken” the Afghan community as their hopes and dreams have been shattered. She urged the international community to take greater responsibility.