Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan govt orders to arrest, deport Afghan refugees as deadline ends

Mar 31, 2025
Pakistan govt orders to arrest, deport Afghan refugees as deadline ends

In Pakistan, law enforcement agencies have been ordered to arrest and deport thousands of Afghan refugees as the government’s deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country expires today. 

According to local media reports, the Rawalpindi police chief has instructed the superintendents of the Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions to take legal action against Afghan nationals residing or working in the district. 

Additionally, the directives mandate that Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and residing in the twin cities must leave Pakistan in accordance with government policy.  

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative to Pakistan Philippa Candler yesterday said that the country’s decision to expel hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees has “shaken” the Afghan community as their hopes and dreams have been shattered. She urged the international community to take greater responsibility.

6th BIMSTEC Summit to focus on trade, security and regional cooperation

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia is working with US on Ukraine settlement ideas, says Kremlin

Mar 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French court imposes jail sentence on far-right leader Marine Le Pen in EU funds embezzlement case

Mar 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar declares 7-days national mourning as death toll in Friday’s earthquake crosses 2,000

Mar 31, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

देशभर में ईद-उल-फितर का त्योहार बड़े उत्साह और हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण रोकथाम पर मंगलवार को कैग रिपोर्ट पेश करेंगी मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

6th BIMSTEC Summit to focus on trade, security and regional cooperation

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia is working with US on Ukraine settlement ideas, says Kremlin

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!