Myanmar declares 7-days national mourning as death toll in Friday’s earthquake crosses 2,000

The death toll in last week’s devastating earthquake has crossed 2,000 in Myanmar. A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck country’s Mandalay region on Friday, causing massive casualties and damage in multiple countries. Strong Tremors were felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and southwest China.

Myanmar’s military leadership said, over 2,056 people have lost their lives in the powerful earthquake so far, while more than 3,900 people have been injured, with 270 still missing.



Meanwhile, country’s State Administration Council’s Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has announced seven-days of national mourning. During the period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast as part of the mourning.



Rescue operations are underway in the country in full swing, while international relief efforts are being swiftly mobilised to address the dire needs of the affected population. India, Russia, UAE, the United Nations and others have sent specialist search and rescue teams alongside humanitarian aid.



The UN has made an urgent appeal for 8 million dollars as aid groups warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, with hospitals damaged and overwhelmed.



India has launched Operation Brahma to aid rescue and relief work, pitching in with tonnes of ration, tents, medicines. The rescue teams from India are working to extend critical support in search for survivors and medical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support. The Embassy of India at Yangon in Myanmar said, more aid and support is on the way to Mandalay and Yangon.



Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported that 36 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 7.5, have occurred till this morning.



In neighbouring Thailand, 19 people are reported to have died, while thousands have been evacuated from cracked buildings in Bangkok. Meanwhile, rescue efforts continue in Thai Capital for 75 construction workers trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building in the capital. The city’s deputy governor however said, there has been no sign of life in the wreckage for hours.