Pakistan: At least 31 killed, Dozens injured in blast at Islamabad shrine

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 6:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DESK

At least 31 worshippers were killed and 169 injured some of critically when a massive bomb exploded at an imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad during Friday prayer, police and administration officials confirmed.

According to local media the explosion went off just as worshippers were offering Friday prayers at Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard within a radius of hundreds of metrers, whipping up fear and panic among residents.Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed that at least 31 people have been killed and 169 others injured – some of them critically.

Preliminary reports indicate a possible suicide bombing, with two unnamed police official telling Reuters that the attacker was stopped at the gate of the imambargah before detonating the bomb.

Administration officials, however, said it was too early to speculate on the nature of the blast.

Videos circulating on social media and WhatsApp showed several worshippers dead or injured, lying in pools of blood inside the imambargah, as debris and shattered glass littered the carpeted floor. Some casualties could also been seen on the lawns and survivors could be seen calling for help.