Bangladesh: Yunus-led interim govt to hand over power by Feb 17–18

February 6, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government is expected to hand over power to an elected government by February 17 or 18, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Thursday.

“The transfer of power will be done as soon as possible. If members of parliament are sworn in within three days, the leader of the majority party will be invited to take the oath as Prime Minister. This could happen by February 15 or 16, and I do not think it will be delayed beyond February 17 or 18,” Alam told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

The 13th national parliamentary election is scheduled for February 12. A referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter will also be held the same day.

Meanwhile, the Council of Advisers decided that during the holy month of Ramadan, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices will operate from 9am to 3.30pm, with a 15-minute break from 1pm to 1.15pm for Zohr prayers. According to the Islamic Foundation, Ramadan is expected to begin on February 19, subject to moon sighting.

Alam said that since assuming office in August 2024, the interim government has taken 526 decisions and issued 116 ordinances, of which 439 decisions have already been implemented, marking an implementation rate of 83.46 percent.

Between August 8, 2024, and January 31, 2026, the Council of Advisers held 68 weekly meetings under Chief Adviser Prof Yunus. Of the 116 ordinances issued, 16 remain under process, including three that have received policy-level approval.

The interim government has also undertaken 30 policy-related instruments, including policies, guidelines, strategies and action plans. Of these, 16 have been signed or ratified, while 14 are under implementation. In addition, 14 bilateral agreements have been signed during the period. Alam said the implementation rate was “exceptionally high” compared to previous governments, adding that many ordinances involved substantive reforms with “far-reaching and transformative impacts” on people’s lives.