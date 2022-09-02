Padma Awards 2023 nominations open till 15th September

AMN / WEB DESK

The nominations for Padma Awards-2023 is open till 15th of this month. Home Ministry said, the nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal. The award will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day next year.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize work of distinction and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements in all fields.

This includes Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade, and Industry. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these Awards.