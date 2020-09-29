Outrage over death of UP Gang-rape Victim: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi, Mayawati demands justice
Over 51 lakh patients recovered fro m Covid-19: Govt

Staff Reporter

Union Government today said that over 51 lakh patients have recovered from Covid-19 which is highest in the world. Briefing media here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, India’s Covid-19 cases per million population is among the lowest in the world. He said, new recoveries have exceeded new cases in recent days leading to widen the gap between new cases and recovered cases. Mr Bhushan said, as on today, 15.4 per cent of the total COVID19 cases are active and 83.01 per cent are Recovered Cases. He said, more than 7.30 crore tests have been conducted and over 77 lakh tests were conducted last week.

The Health Secretary however said, ICMR sero-prevalence has revealed that considerable population is still vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2. He said, the country has the capability of conducting over 15 lakh tests a day and we should not be too concerned about the fact that day on day the number of tests have either declined or increased sharply. He said, around 10 lakh tests conducted everyday this month.

Member (Health) in NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul said, India has managed the pandemic to a very large extent and it is in control. He urged people to be very vigilant as winter months are favourable for respiratory viruses. Dr Paul urged everyone to wear mask and maintain social distancing.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava said, in the light of the upcoming festivities, winter season and mass gathering, inventive containment strategies need to be implemented by the states. He said, as per ICMR’s second sero-survey report, urban slum and urban non-slum areas had higher SARS CoV-2 infection prevalence than that of rural areas.

Dr Bhargava said, since a large portion of the population is yet susceptible, prevention fatigue is to be avoided and 5T strategy of Test, Track, Trace, Treat and Technology is to be adhered to.

