The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Over 2,400 NCC cadets to participate in Republic Day Camp 2026

Jan 4, 2026

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A total of 2 thousand 406 NCC cadets, including 8 hundred 98 girls from across the country, will participate in the National Cadet Corps’ Republic Day Camp 2026. This shows an increase in the number of girl cadets across all states as compared to the previous year. The camp for this year’s event started in 30th of last month. 

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats said, 127 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh and 131 cadets from the North East region are participating. He said that cadets and officers from 25 friendly foreign countries are also scheduled to take part in the celebrations under the Youth Exchange Programme.

During the Republic Day Parade, the cadets will participate in various activities, including firing and marching in a contingent, which will culminate with the Prime Minister’s rally onthe  28th of this month.

Highlighting the strength of NCC, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats said that NCC cadets’ strength has increased from 17 lakh to 20 lakh, which constitutes 40 per cent girl cadets. He also underlined that 75 thousand cadets participated in Operation Sindoor. During the operation, the cadets were deployed to assist the civil administration and provide medical support, including voluntary blood donation.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

14 Maoists killed in two encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Jan 4, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Election Commission invites citizens to download ECINet App & share suggestions

Jan 4, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah reviews national security and cyber crime issues in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Jan 4, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

امریکی اقدام پر عالمی ردعمل، وینزویلا بحران پر تشویش میں اضافہ

4 January 2026 2:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Issues Travel Advisory for Venezuela Amid Worsening Situation

4 January 2026 1:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

“US To Run Venezuela For Now”: Trump Announces After Maduro’s Capture

4 January 2026 2:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

14 Maoists killed in two encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh

4 January 2026 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments