Election Commission invites citizens to download ECINet App & share suggestions

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 12:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Election Commission has invited all citizens to download the ECINet App and give their suggestions to improve it by using the ‘Submit a Suggestion’ tab on this App. Citizens can submit their suggestions till the 10th of this month. ECINet App is a single, unified App for citizens integrating the earlier 40 separate election-related Applications such as Voter Helpline App, cVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends and Know Your Candidate App into one interface.

ECINet is one of the major initiatives of the Commission taken under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Work on the development of the ECINet App started after its announcement in May last year. The trial versions of the new ECINet App enable better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls.

The Commission said that the App was successfully tried out during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the bye-elections. The Commission said that the platform is being continually improved and refined based on the feedback from Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers, Observers, and field officials. It added that the user suggestions will be examined and the platform will be further updated to make it more user-friendly. The Commission said that the ECINet platform will officially be launched this month.