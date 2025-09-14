Over 100,000 Join Right-Wing March in London, Clashes Erupt with Police

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 11:54 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

London witnessed one of its largest right-wing demonstrations in recent history on Saturday, as more than 100,000 protesters joined the “Unite the Kingdom” march led by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson. Demonstrators carried Union Jacks, England’s St. George’s Cross, and in some cases American and Israeli flags. Many wore “MAGA” hats, chanting slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer and calling for curbs on migration.

The Metropolitan Police estimated around 110,000 participants, far exceeding expectations, and said the rally was “too big to fit into Whitehall.” A counter-protest organized by “Stand Up to Racism” drew roughly 5,000 people.

Clashes erupted as protesters attempted to veer off the approved route. Police reported bottles, flares, and other projectiles being thrown, leaving 26 officers injured, four seriously. Twenty-five arrests were made, with officials promising more action against those involved in violence.

Robinson, addressing supporters, called the event “the spark of a cultural revolution,” while U.S. billionaire Elon Musk appeared via video link, urging political change in Britain.

The rally capped a tense summer of anti-migrant protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers. Immigration has surged to the forefront of UK politics, with record Channel crossings intensifying the debate.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, in a statement, condemned the attacks. Mr Twist said their post-event investigation has begun, and they are identifying those who were involved in the disorder, and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks.

Demonstrators brandishing flags of the United Kingdom and England marched to Whitehall, the London district where the Prime Minister and government departments reside.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also addressed Tommy Robinson’s rally through video link, criticising uncontrolled migration and calling for a change of government in the UK.

Meanwhile, large crowds gathered for a counter-protest. Politicians, including the left-wing John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, gave speeches.