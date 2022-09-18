FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 1 lakh people donate blood under Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav

Over one lakh seven thousand people voluntarily donated blood under Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. The fifteen-day-long countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive was kickstarted by Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday, on the occasion 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than six thousand camps have been registered for this mega drive along with more than two lakh fourteen thousand blood donors registered so far on E-Rakt Kosh portal.

Mr Mandaviya said, a new world record was created on the very first day with 87 thousand 137 people voluntarily donating in a single day.

The campaign is aimed at increasing awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components are available, accessible, affordable and safe. As per 2021 statistics, India’s annual requirement is around 1.5 crore units.

