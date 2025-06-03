Opposition Demands Parliament Session, Writes to PM Modi Over Operation Sindoor

Staff Reporter | New Delhi

Opposition parties have intensified their demand for a special session of Parliament, accusing the central government of lacking transparency regarding Operation Sindur. On Tuesday, June 3, a meeting of key leaders from the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc was convened at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Following the meeting, a press conference was scheduled at 5 pm to outline their strategy demanding the convening of a parliamentary session. Leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Sanjay Raut, Ram Gopal Yadav, Manoj Jha, and Derek O’Brien were present at the meeting.

After the INDIA alliance’s meeting, 16 opposition parties jointly sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to call a special session of Parliament. The letter called for an open and independent discussion in Parliament on sensitive issues such as terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Poonch, Uri, Rajouri, and the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Speaking at the press conference, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, “Sixteen political parties have written to the Prime Minister demanding a special session of Parliament. The government is accountable to Parliament, and Parliament is accountable to the people.”

He further added that the opposition wants the government to respond in Parliament rather than just making statements on international platforms.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed his views on the issue, saying, “In these difficult times for the nation, opposition parties have fully supported the army and the government. When the US announced a ceasefire, we felt a special session of Parliament should be called to thank the army and discuss the future strategy against terrorism.”

Samajwadi Party senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the government sharply, stating, “You are informing the entire world but not Parliament. Our diplomacy has completely failed. Trump has called for mediation, and the government remains silent. This matter deserves to be debated in Parliament.”

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP, posed tough questions: “If a ceasefire can happen because of Trump, then why can’t a special session of Parliament be held at the opposition’s demand? Do we have to go to Trump for this too? If the government truly believes in democracy, it should come to Parliament and talk.”

Manoj Jha, leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal, said, “The Pahalgam attack was a collective pain for the whole country. After Operation Sindur, the nation was united. A foreign president’s statement has hurt the national sentiment. During the 1962 war, a special session was called. The need for one exists even today.”

Parties Demanding the Session

The letter was signed by leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), RJD, National Conference, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, JMM, VCK, Kerala Congress, MDMK, and the Indian Communist Party (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

