India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2021 05:36:47      انڈین آواز

Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead India in Junior Hockey World Cup

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the 18-member Indian Junior Hockey Team who will defend the title at the FIH Junior World Cup slated to be played from 24th November to 5th December at Bhubaneswar.

Promising defender Sanjay, a 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics silver medallist, is the vice-captain of the team

The 12-day long tournament will witness 16 top teams from across the globe vie for the Cup which was previously won by India in 2016.

Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami have been chosen as alternate players who will be allowed to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to covid-19.

India will commence their title defence on 24 November against France. They will take on Canada on 25th November followed by a match against Poland on 27th November.

The knockout matches will take place between 1 December and 5 December as the teams will look to become the Champions of the quadrennial event.

The other teams in the fray include Belgium, The Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, France, Chile, Spain and USA.

Announcing the team chief coach Graham Reid admitted that “To choose the best 18 players to represent their country is one of the hardest things to do in sport. Each of these guys has put their everything into trying to make this team for the last 12-18 months.”

“It is a well-balanced side with a lot of flexibility and flare. The key to these guys performing on the big stage will be to trust in each other and trust in their preparation,” Reid said adding “Through COVID, through sanctions and lockdowns, huge sacrifices have been made. We have chosen a group of 20 players, a team of 18 and 2 alternate players who we believe give us the best chance of defending our title as Junior World Cup Champions.

Talking about the team’s ongoing preparations in Bhubaneswar the coach said “The players have been thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to train for the last few days at Kalinga Hockey Stadium which has become an icon in our sport. Even though the ground will be empty, the Olympics have proven that the spectacle of hockey can still be enjoyed by everyone involved,”

The squad

Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Sanjay (VC) Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK) Shardanand Tiwari. Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh,, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Shiv Kapur, Abhijit Chadha card identical 64s, share round one lead at Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chandigarh Six-time international winner Shiv Kapur and local challenger Abhijit Singh ...

Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead India in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the 18-member Indian Junior Hockey Team ...

T20: Australia beat Pakistan by 5 wickets qualifies for finals

Matthew Wade's late blitz ensured Australia sailed through, comfortably at the end, for a T20 World Cup final ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz