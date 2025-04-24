Odisha: Every village to get drinking water by 2026 says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Odisha government has declared that it will provide drinking water to every village of the state by 2026. It has also set a target to provide road connectivity to every village by next year. Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, declared this at the state-level celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day at Puri today. He informed that the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has allocated 10,000 crore rupees under the ‘Vikshit Gaon, Vikshit Odisha’ programme to build required infrastructure in the villages. Mr Majhi said many people in rural areas of Odisha are still deprived of basic facilities like drinking water, electricity supply, pucca house, and road to their village and his government is committed to provide all these basic facilities.