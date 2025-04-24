Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Security beefed up across sensitive regions in wake of Pahalgam attack

Apr 24, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, security has been significantly beefed up across sensitive regions of Gujarat, particularly in border and coastal areas. 24-hour police patrolling has been set up near the international border in the Rapar and Khadir area of Kutch district. Vehicles from the Dholavira border, interstate, inter-district ST, and luxury buses passing from Adesar, the main entrance to Kutch, are being checked intensively. Goods transport vehicles heading toward key industrial hubs such as Kandla, Mundra, Lakhpat, Gandhidham, and Bhuj are also undergoing strict security screening to prevent any potential threats.
Security arrangements have been tightened in the Rajkot range of Saurashtra. Security has been increased in the coastal areas of three districts under the range- Morbi, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka. Meanwhile, maritime security in Dwarka has been increased; movement of people has been restricted on 21 out of 23 islands.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise in Bay of Bengal

Apr 24, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Pahalgam attack: All party meeting in Srinagar endorses steps taken by Centre against Pakistan

Apr 24, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Every village in Odisha to get drinking water by 2026: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Apr 24, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim announces 20% reservation for Agniveer jawans in state police

24 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पहलगाम आतंकी हमला : सर्वदलीय बैठक में सभी दलों ने दिखाई एकजुटता

24 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise in Bay of Bengal

24 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Pahalgam attack: All party meeting in Srinagar endorses steps taken by Centre against Pakistan

24 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!