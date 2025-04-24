Gujarat: Security beefed up across sensitive regions in wake of Pahalgam attack

AMN/ WEB DESK

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, security has been significantly beefed up across sensitive regions of Gujarat, particularly in border and coastal areas. 24-hour police patrolling has been set up near the international border in the Rapar and Khadir area of Kutch district. Vehicles from the Dholavira border, interstate, inter-district ST, and luxury buses passing from Adesar, the main entrance to Kutch, are being checked intensively. Goods transport vehicles heading toward key industrial hubs such as Kandla, Mundra, Lakhpat, Gandhidham, and Bhuj are also undergoing strict security screening to prevent any potential threats.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the Rajkot range of Saurashtra. Security has been increased in the coastal areas of three districts under the range- Morbi, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka. Meanwhile, maritime security in Dwarka has been increased; movement of people has been restricted on 21 out of 23 islands.