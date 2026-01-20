Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP President

Last Updated on January 20, 2026 11:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Modi shows confidence in his leadership

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president

Mr Nitin Nabin has been elected as the new national president BJP. Party’s National Returning Officer, Dr K Laxman, today announced Mr Nabin’s appointment as the party president and handed him the certificate of election on Sangathan Parv at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Mr Nabin was felicitated by Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mr Nabin on being appointed as the national president of the BJP, terming it the largest party in the world. The Prime Minister said that Mr Nabin will carry forward the legacy of the party. He underlined that the newly appointed BJP national president belongs to the generation that has witnessed major economic, social, and technological transformations in the country. The Prime Minister also underscored that Mr Nabin possesses youthful energy and extensive experience in organisational work that will be very beneficial for every worker of the party.

Mr Modi said that India will never allow infiltrators to loot its people and the services that belong to the poor. He highlighted that infiltrators are the biggest threat to the country and should be sent back. The Prime Minister said that political parties that are trying to protect infiltrators must be exposed.

Mr Modi also emphasised that for the past several months, from the smallest unit of the organisation to the election of the national president, the entire process has been carried out in a completely democratic manner. He added that the party’s leadership is guided by tradition, enriched by experience, and advances the organisation with a spirit of public service and national service. He said that the grand event of the Sangathan Parv symbolises the BJP’s democratic faith, organisational discipline, and worker-centric approach.

Mr Modi also highlighted that people’s trust in the BJP has continuously strengthened. He added that in the last 11 years, the party has had a remarkable journey of earning public trust. The Prime Minister underlined that service to the people has always been the party’s topmost priority. He underscored the party’s tradition that runs by processes and not positions. Mr Modi added that presidents change, but ideals do not change.

Addressing the gathering, newly elected BJP National President Nitin Nabin expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the opportunity to reach the highest position in the party. He also thanked other senior BJP leaders for electing him as the party President. Mr Nabin also remembered the party’s former national presidents and greeted the former presidents present on the occasion. He also recalled his past journey from becoming an MLA for the first time in 2006. Mr Nabin described the day as a moment of resolve. He said that 140 crore people of the country are working tirelessly to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed country.

Union Minister JP Nadda also hailed Mr Nabin’s election and termed it a historic occasion. Mr Nadda stated that Mr Nabin is mature in his ideological background, having served as an MLA five times at a very young age. He added that a young, energetic, and talented personality has taken up the responsibility as the National President.

Mr Nabin is the youngest national President in the party’s history and the first BJP leader from Bihar to be appointed to the post. He currently represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district and holds the Road Construction portfolio in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. With nearly two decades of organisational experience, Mr Nabin held several key roles within the party, including Bihar President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the BJP’s election in-charge for Chhattisgarh.