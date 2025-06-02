Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Dam Protest in Arunachal Pradesh

Jun 2, 2025

Concerns over displacement, ecological impact spark local unrest; Commission seeks detailed report from state authorities

AMN / New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports highlighting strong opposition by local residents to a proposed dam project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district. The Commission acted following a media report that raised concerns about possible displacement, livelihood loss, and ecological damage due to the construction.

According to the report dated May 23, 2025, nearly 400 people participated in a protest held in Beging village. The demonstration was led by a human rights activist and Convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, who voiced strong objections to the dam, citing potential human rights violations.

In response, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, directing them to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks. The Commission stated that, if the reported facts are accurate, they involve serious human rights concerns related to forced displacement and environmental degradation.

Amid mounting protests, the state government has reportedly deployed central armed forces to sensitive areas in the Siang district to maintain order, further intensifying tensions in the region.

The NHRC’s intervention brings national attention to the growing conflict between development goals and indigenous rights in India’s northeastern frontier.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!