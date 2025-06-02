NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Dam Protest in Arunachal Pradesh

Concerns over displacement, ecological impact spark local unrest; Commission seeks detailed report from state authorities

AMN / New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports highlighting strong opposition by local residents to a proposed dam project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district. The Commission acted following a media report that raised concerns about possible displacement, livelihood loss, and ecological damage due to the construction.

According to the report dated May 23, 2025, nearly 400 people participated in a protest held in Beging village. The demonstration was led by a human rights activist and Convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, who voiced strong objections to the dam, citing potential human rights violations.

In response, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, directing them to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks. The Commission stated that, if the reported facts are accurate, they involve serious human rights concerns related to forced displacement and environmental degradation.

Amid mounting protests, the state government has reportedly deployed central armed forces to sensitive areas in the Siang district to maintain order, further intensifying tensions in the region.

The NHRC’s intervention brings national attention to the growing conflict between development goals and indigenous rights in India’s northeastern frontier.