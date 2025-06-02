Anna University sexual assault case: Court sentences sole convict to life imprisonment

AMN / CHENNAI

A Mahila Court in Chennai has sentenced A. Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment in the sexual assault case. The accused A. Gnanasekaran, was convicted on the 28th of last month after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a student at the Anna University.

Judge M. Rajalakhshmi said that the accused must remain in prison for at least 30 years without remission. The Court awarded sentences in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him. A second-year student of the University was sexually assaulted at the University campus in December last year. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 90 thousand on the accused.