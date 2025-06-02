Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Anna University sexual assault case: Court sentences sole convict to life imprisonment

Jun 2, 2025

AMN / CHENNAI

A Mahila Court in Chennai has sentenced A. Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment in the sexual assault case. The accused A. Gnanasekaran, was convicted on the  28th of last month after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a student at the Anna University.

Judge M. Rajalakhshmi said that the accused must remain in prison for at least 30 years without remission. The Court awarded sentences in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him. A second-year student of the University was sexually assaulted at the University campus in December last year. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 90 thousand on the accused.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!