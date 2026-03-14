NHRC issues notice to Delhi Police over physical assault & racial abuse of woman

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:21 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the reported physical assault and racial abuse of a woman from Manipur by a group of boys in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi. Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the NHRC has asked for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. According to the media report carried on the 10th of this month, the incident occurred when the victim was taking pictures with her friend at a park in the area. The commission has observed that if the contents of the news report are true, it raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim.