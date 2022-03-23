New Zealand decides to relax Covid-19 restrictions, scraps masking outdoors, and ease vaccine mandates

AMN/ WEB DESK

New Zealand has decided to relax its Covid-19 restrictions from the first week of April. Announcing new COVID rules Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as a new beginning for the country. Key changes include scrapping masking outdoors and easing vaccine mandates for employment in some sectors. New Zealand has had some of the world’s toughest virus restrictions. Under the new rules, which will come into effect from 4 April, double vaccination will no longer be required for people to work in education, the police, or the defence force. However, employees in sectors like health, aged care, prisons, and border force staff will still need to be fully vaccinated.