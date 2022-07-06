New India Demands World Class Infrastructure, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that New India Demands World Class Infrastructure. He said that the new six-lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara Highway is expected to be completed by March next year.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Gadkari said, the country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unfolding ‘Prosperity Through Connectivity.

Mr. Gadkari highlighted that the existing ‘S’ curve in Satara-Pune direction will be completed soon, which would lead to a drastic reduction in accident risks. He said, this tunnel is a twin tunnel with three lanes each and over six kilometers. The Minister said that the total capital cost for the project is approximately nine hundred twenty-six crore rupees.