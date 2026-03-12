New CCPA Guidelines Set to Curb False Advertising, Ensure Consumer Protection

Last Updated on March 12, 2026 12:17 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued guidelines mandating due diligence for endorsements and prescribing conditions for advertisements to prevent misleading claims.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters to ensure compliance with the Advertising Code. Under the existing regulatory framework, the Advertising Code prohibits advertisements claiming miraculous or supernatural properties for products.

The Ministry said the CCPA was established under Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to regulate matters related to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements, and to protect the interests of consumers as a class. It added that appropriate action will be taken against private TV channels if any violation of the Advertising Code is found. The guidelines also lay down conditions for non-misleading and valid advertisements, including provisions related to bait advertisements, prohibition of surrogate advertising, advertisements targeting children, use of disclaimers and duties of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers and advertising agencies.