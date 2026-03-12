The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

New CCPA Guidelines Set to Curb False Advertising, Ensure Consumer Protection

Mar 12, 2026

Last Updated on March 12, 2026 12:17 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued guidelines mandating due diligence for endorsements and prescribing conditions for advertisements to prevent misleading claims.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters to ensure compliance with the Advertising Code. Under the existing regulatory framework, the Advertising Code prohibits advertisements claiming miraculous or supernatural properties for products.

The Ministry said the CCPA was established under Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to regulate matters related to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements, and to protect the interests of consumers as a class. It added that appropriate action will be taken against private TV channels if any violation of the Advertising Code is found. The guidelines also lay down conditions for non-misleading and valid advertisements, including provisions related to bait advertisements, prohibition of surrogate advertising, advertisements targeting children, use of disclaimers and duties of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers and advertising agencies.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Has Adequate Coal Stocks to Meet Energy Needs: Govt

Mar 12, 2026
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar March 11: कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में उछाल से शेयर बाजार में गिरावट, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी करीब 2% लुढ़के

Mar 12, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade March 11: Oil Surge and Foreign Outflows Drag Sensex, Nifty Nearly 2% Lower

Mar 12, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

سلامتی کونسل: مشرق وسطیٰ بحران پر روس اور بحرین کی قراردادوں پر بحث شروع

12 March 2026 1:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India to Host Asia Cup Archery 2027 Second Leg in Delhi After 22 Years

12 March 2026 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

AIKS ने एलपीजी मूल्य वृद्धि की निंदा की, तत्काल वापसी की मांग

12 March 2026 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

2 करोड़ रुपये रिश्वत मांगने वाला CBI का इंस्पेक्टर गिरफ्तार

12 March 2026 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments