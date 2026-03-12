India Has Adequate Coal Stocks to Meet Energy Needs: Govt

Last Updated on March 12, 2026 12:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The government has said that the country currently has adequate coal stocks to meet energy requirements. The Ministry of Coal in a statement said coal production and supply in the country have remained higher than consumption this year, resulting in record-high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines. It added that the overall coal stock availability in the country is around 210 MT, which is sufficient for about 88 days. Emphasising the availability of coal stocks, the Ministry noted that around six MT of coal are available at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, over 15 MT at commercial mines and about 14 MT in transit. In addition, coal stock at thermal power plants stood at around 54 MT as of the 9th of this month, which is adequate for nearly 24 days at the current rate of consumption.

It added that supply to the non-regulated sector has also increased by nearly 14 per cent compared to the previous year. Referring to the growth in production, the Ministry said pithead coal stock at the mines of Coal India Limited has increased to over 121 MT. The Ministry said coal production in the country continues at a steady pace, leading to the build-up of stocks at the mine end and ensuring adequate supply to consumers even in the event of any unprecedented demand for coal.