Nepal ready to go to polls on March 5 to elect new leader

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 10:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / KATHMANDU

More than 18 million Nepalese will exercise their vote on March 5 to elect their new leader. 48 hours before the election, in the Silence Period, there is no political campaign happening. All preparations for the elections are complete, and the Election Commission of Nepal has strictly enforced the election code of conduct for fair and just elections.

The upcoming March 5 General election in Nepal will be historic in witnessing 8 million Gen Z youth voting for the first time. Every voter will be given two signed ballot papers, one for first past the post voting for their desired candidate in their constituency, while the other ballot will be for proportional representation to choose the party they want to lead them at the centre. Schools, hospitals and government buildings are being used as polling stations where voting time will be 7 am to 5 pm. Voters can exercise their voting rights by showing their approved identity cards.

There are 165 electoral constituencies for the House of Representatives. These constituencies are determined by geography and population for the First-Past-The-Post system. An additional 110 members are elected through a proportional representation system, totalling 275 members in the lower House.

As many as 3,406 candidates from 65 political parties, including independents, are contesting for the March 5 election. For the Proportional Representation category, only 63 parties have submitted the closed list of candidates.