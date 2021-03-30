National COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.18%

WEB DESK

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.18 per cent. The Health Ministry said, more than thirty seven thousand patients recovered within 24 hours and with this one crore thirteen lakh patients have already recovered from the infection.



However, the active caseload is continuously rising in the country due to sudden spike in the cases reported from various States. At present, there are more than five lakh forty thousand active cases in the country which comprises 4.47 per cent of the total positive cases.