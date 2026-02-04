Nadda releases lung Cancer treatment guidelines on World Cancer Day eve

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 12:42 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

On the eve of World Cancer Day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has released the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines in New Delhi. On the occasion, Mr Nadda noted that the guidelines will play a critical role in standardizing clinical practices, strengthening decision-making and ensuring patient-centric cancer care across the country.

Highlighting the significance of evidence-based policymaking, the Health Minister stated that India must not merely replicate international models but lead with indigenous and context-specific solutions. He underlined that these guidelines reflect the nation’s leadership in developing its own evidence-based frameworks.

Mr Nadda said that the release of these guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership. He added that these guidelines will provide evidence-based recommendations for both treatment and palliation, enabling clinicians across the country to deliver standardized and high-quality care.