Nadda releases lung Cancer treatment guidelines on World Cancer Day eve

Feb 4, 2026

Health Minister Nadda releases lung Cancer treatment guidelines on World Cancer Day eve

On the eve of World Cancer Day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has released the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines in New Delhi. On the occasion, Mr Nadda noted that the guidelines will play a critical role in standardizing clinical practices, strengthening decision-making and ensuring patient-centric cancer care across the country.

Highlighting the significance of evidence-based policymaking, the Health Minister stated that India must not merely replicate international models but lead with indigenous and context-specific solutions. He underlined that these guidelines reflect the nation’s leadership in developing its own evidence-based frameworks.

Mr Nadda said that the release of these guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership. He added that these guidelines will provide evidence-based recommendations for both treatment and palliation, enabling clinicians across the country to deliver standardized and high-quality care.

