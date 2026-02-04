8 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 12:45 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Eight opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha have been suspended today from the remaining part of the Budget Session for their unruly behaviour in the House. These MPs are Manickam Tagore, Amrinder Singh Raja, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prashant Padole and Kiran Kumar Reddy of Congress, and S Venkatesan from CPI (M).

The House today witnessed repeated adjournments over various issues, including India-China relation issues and India-US trade deal due to the ruckus created by the opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and others.

When the Lok Sabha assembled after the third adjournment at 3 PM, the opposition MPs started protesting over various issues including the India-China relationship and the India-US trade deal. The Presiding Officer raised an objection towards the unruly behaviour of the MPs for throwing paper towards the Chair.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution seeking suspension of eight MPs including 7 Congress and one from CPI(M) from the remaining part of the Budget Session for their unruly behaviour and misconduct in the Lok Sabha. The House approved the resolution with voice vote. After that, the Chair adjourned the House for the day to meet again at 11 AM tomorrow.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments due to the protest and uproar created by the opposition MPs. When the House assembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment, discussion on motion of thanks on the President’s address resumed in the House. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of India-China relations. Mr. Gandhi said he has authenticated the magazine article on former Army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir. The Presiding Officer objected to his speech and said that the Speaker had already given his ruling on it yesterday and Mr. Gandhi must speak only on the motion of thanks on the President’s address. The Chair called on other MPs listed to speak on the Motion of Thanks. Later the Opposition MPs trooped into the well and started sloganeering which led to adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 3 PM.

Earlier when the House met at 11 AM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an obituary reference over the demise of former MP Surupsing Hirya Naik. The House also observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Afterwards, the Lok Sabha speaker took up Question Hour in which Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai tried to reply to a question on CAPF training institution but he could not complete his reply following opposition uproar. Mr. Birla expressed concern over the conduct of the opposition members and appealed to them to allow the House to function. The opposition members continued with their protest leading to the adjournment of the House till 12 Noon.