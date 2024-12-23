Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s Music Video Laagi Choote Na to be released on This Christmas

AMN / MUMBAI

Parwez K Photography, in association with award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, will release the highly anticipated music video Laagi Choote Na on 25th December under the UFI Music label. This soulful track features acclaimed singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan, whose previous hits like Harjaiyaan and Tanhai have captivated audiences nationwide.

The much-awaited romantic music video Laagi Choote Na promises to deliver an immersive experience for listeners and viewers alike. With Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s mesmerizing voice and heartfelt lyrics, the song explores themes of enduring love and emotional connection. The stunning visuals have been directed by Mujeeb Ul Hassan himself and composed by Aamir Ali, further adding to the track’s emotional depth. Produced by Khustar Parwez and co-produced by Sonu Tyagi, Laagi Choote Na is launched under the UFI Music label, which continues to redefine the music landscape by promoting soulful and meaningful content. The music video will star Kashish and Arjun, bringing their captivating performances to this heartfelt track.

The video has been produced by Khustar Parwez of Parwez K Photography and co-produced by Sonu Tyagi, founder of Approach Entertainment. Known for his expertise in photography and videography, Khustar Parwez has been a trailblazer in the industry, delivering award-winning work in real estate, architecture, lifestyle photography, and creative productions. Parwez K Photography has earned acclaim for projects that bring stunning visual storytelling to life, including recognition at the India Lifestyle Awards.

Speaking about Laagi Choote Na, Mujeeb Ul Hassan expressed, “This song is very special to me as it reflects the beauty of love and relationships. I’m confident listeners will connect with its meaningful lyrics and soulful music. Collaborating with Parwez K Photography and Approach Entertainment has been a phenomenal experience, and I hope audiences enjoy this visual and musical treat this Christmas.”

Sonu Tyagi, Director of Approach Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Parwez K Photography and bring Laagi Choote Na to audiences across the globe. This music video is a testament to the power of storytelling through music, visuals, and emotions. Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s voice, combined with the creative expertise of the entire team, will leave a lasting impact on music lovers.”

Parwez K Photography, founded by Khustar Parwez, has been at the forefront of creative productions, offering unparalleled expertise in photography and videography since 2005. With a rich portfolio in real estate, interiors, product, and lifestyle photography, Parwez K Photography continues to deliver impactful visual content that resonates with audiences.

Approach Entertainment, led by award-winning filmmaker and writer Sonu Tyagi, has carved its niche as a leading celebrity & artist management, film production, films and entertainment marketing company. The group’s focus on delivering high-quality productions and innovative marketing strategies has earned them several accolades, including the Biz India Award and Service Excellence Award. The company operates in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, among other locations.

Mujeeb Ul Hassan is a celebrated singer, producer, and filmmaker with a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. Known for his soulful voice and artistic versatility, he has earned recognition at prestigious platforms such as the Cannes Film Festival and UK international film circuits.

Parwez K Photography has been a leader in visual storytelling since 2005. Recognized for its excellence in real estate, interiors, architecture, and lifestyle photography, the company continues to create dynamic and award-winning visual content.

Founded in 2004, Approach Entertainment is an award-winning celebrity management and film production company specializing in films, music videos, events, corporate films, and entertainment marketing. Led by Sonu Tyagi, the company has garnered accolades for its exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.

The music video Laagi Choote Na will be available on all digital platforms starting 25th December. With the festive season around the corner, the song aims to strike an emotional chord with couples and music enthusiasts alike, offering a refreshing break from the usual musical trends.