More than 187 lakh Kisan Credit Cards issued to farmers in last one year:Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

More than 187 lakh Kisan Credit Cards with credit limit of one lakh 76 thousand crore rupees have been sanctioned to farmers across the country during the last one year. A special drive to cover farmers under the Kisan Credit Card is going on from February, 2020. Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

In order to ensure that all the eligible farmers are provided with hassle-free and timely credit for their agricultural operations, the Government has introduced the Kisan Credit Card Scheme to enable the farmers to purchase agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.