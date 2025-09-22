Mithun Manhas Poised to Become Next BCCI President

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 12:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is set to take charge as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with his name emerging as the sole nomination after the filing deadline closed on Sunday, according to ESPNcricinfo. The post has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla serving in an interim capacity.

Alongside Manhas, former India spinner Raghuram Bhat, who currently heads the Karnataka State Cricket Association, is expected to be appointed as treasurer, strengthening the board’s leadership team.

Manhas, who turns 46 next month, has extensive experience in cricket administration. He is part of the BCCI sub-committee overseeing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. Originally from Jammu, he moved from Delhi to J&K in 2015 and retired from professional cricket in 2016. Post-retirement, he has held coaching roles with IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans, and also served as a batting consultant for Bangladesh’s Under-19 team.

A prolific domestic player, Manhas featured in 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs, along with 130 List A games (4,126 runs) and 91 T20 matches (1,170 runs).

His candidacy was discussed during an informal meeting in Delhi, attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, and other board officials. The BCCI elections will be held during the annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28, where these selections are expected to be formalised.