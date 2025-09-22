India Beats Pakistan by 6 Wickets in Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 12:19 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Dubai

For the second time in a week, the Indian cricket team registered a convincing victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, this time winning by six wickets in a high-octane Super 4 encounter at Dubai on Sunday. The Men in Blue successfully chased a modest target of 172 runs, thanks to a blistering start by their opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

The opening duo put on a spectacular 105-run partnership in just the first 10 overs, giving India a commanding start and setting the tone for the chase. Sharma was particularly devastating, scoring 74 runs off just 39 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed a quickfire 47 off 28 deliveries. Sharma’s innings was highlighted by an explosive half-century that came in just 24 balls, and he guided India to the 100-run mark in only 53 balls, leaving Pakistan’s bowlers struggling to find answers.

The victory not only boosted India’s position in the Super 4 stage but also further intensified the long-standing cricketing rivalry between the two nations. Fans witnessed an aggressive and fearless approach from the Indian openers, who dominated the powerplay overs with a mix of precision shots and audacious stroke play.

Pakistan, after putting up a total of 171, had hoped their bowlers could make early breakthroughs, but India’s consistent scoring and smart running between the wickets kept the momentum firmly with the chasing team. The innings was a testament to India’s depth in batting and the ability of the top order to seize critical moments in a high-pressure match.

With this win, India not only maintains its unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament but also sends a strong message to other Super 4 contenders. The Men in Blue now look ahead to their next clash with renewed confidence, aiming to carry forward the momentum toward the Asia Cup final.