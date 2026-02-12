The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates First Skatepark in Garo Hills

Feb 12, 2026

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 9:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the first skatepark in the Garo Hills at Government College, Tura, as part of the Sports Infrastructure Development Project. The project was made possible through a CSR initiative by Decathlon. Mr Sangma, in his address yesterday, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s completion and gratitude towards Decathlon, Government College, and local stakeholders for their combined efforts. He highlighted the joy of young skaters who now have a dedicated space, saying it gave him more satisfaction than the ceremony itself.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of providing alternatives for youth to engage in positive activities, citing the duty of society to provide space and opportunities for youngsters to pursue their passions. He noted a huge demand for skateboarding infrastructure across the state and Northeast, hoping Tura would lead the way in hosting competitions and events.

Mr Sangma announced plans to organise local, state-level, and potentially national-level skateboarding tournaments, providing opportunities for youth to pursue their interests.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sunil Jakhar Invites Punjab Farmers for Dialogue on India-US Trade Agreement

Feb 12, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meghalaya CM Announces 70% Subsidy for Homestays Ahead of National Games 2027

Feb 12, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Municipal Polls Record 73.01% Voter Turnout

Feb 12, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 12: IT Stocks Crash on AI Earnings Fear, Sensex Slips 559 Points

12 February 2026 11:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar में ‘AI का खौफ’: IT शेयरों में भारी बिकवाली से सेंसेक्स 559 अंक टूटा

12 February 2026 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN CINEMA / TV

 Mozart of Madras AR Rehman creates a global dance anthem -‘Yethu’-

12 February 2026 11:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

CBSE to Introduce On-Screen Marking for Class 12 from 2026 Exams

12 February 2026 10:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments