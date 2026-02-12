Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates First Skatepark in Garo Hills

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 9:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the first skatepark in the Garo Hills at Government College, Tura, as part of the Sports Infrastructure Development Project. The project was made possible through a CSR initiative by Decathlon. Mr Sangma, in his address yesterday, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s completion and gratitude towards Decathlon, Government College, and local stakeholders for their combined efforts. He highlighted the joy of young skaters who now have a dedicated space, saying it gave him more satisfaction than the ceremony itself.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of providing alternatives for youth to engage in positive activities, citing the duty of society to provide space and opportunities for youngsters to pursue their passions. He noted a huge demand for skateboarding infrastructure across the state and Northeast, hoping Tura would lead the way in hosting competitions and events.

Mr Sangma announced plans to organise local, state-level, and potentially national-level skateboarding tournaments, providing opportunities for youth to pursue their interests.