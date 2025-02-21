Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Meditation a ‘beacon of hope’ for mental health: V-P

Feb 21, 2025
VP Dhankhar calls meditation a ‘beacon of hope’ for mental health

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that mental disturbances in the form of anxiety and depression have emerged as a critical medical challenge. Addressing the Global Conference of Meditation Leaders in New Delhi today, Mr Dhankhar emphasised that meditation emerges as a beacon of hope in coping with mental health issues.

Lauding the event, Mr Dhankhar noted that the conference aligns with the United Nations’ mission of Sustainable Development. He added that the relevance of the gathering resonates with the ancient tradition of Vasudev Kutumbakam.

Mr Dhankhar also hailed India as a unique 5000-year civilisation and the cultural centre of the world. He added that the country is home to nearly one-sixth of humanity where several meditation leaders have converged over the years. Mr Dhankhar highlighted that the climate change menace has cropped up because sustainable development has been sacrificed.

