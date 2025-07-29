Share Bazar July 29: शेयर बाजारों में जोरदार तेजी: सेंसेक्स 447 अंक चढ़ा, निफ्टी भी 24,800 के पार

BIZ DESK

मंगलवार को भारतीय शेयर बाजारों में व्यापक खरीदारी देखने को मिली, जिससे बेंचमार्क सूचकांक हरे निशान में बंद हुए। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 446.93 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 81,337.95 पर बंद हुआ, जो 0.55% की तेजी को दर्शाता है। वहीं, एनएसई निफ्टी50 भी 140.20 अंक यानी 0.57% चढ़कर 24,821.10 पर पहुंच गया।

बाजार में तेजी की अगुवाई रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, एलएंडटी, एशियन पेंट्स, टाटा मोटर्स और अडानी पोर्ट्स जैसे दिग्गज शेयरों ने की, जिनमें 2.21% तक की बढ़त दर्ज की गई। सेंसेक्स के 30 में से 20 शेयर हरे निशान में बंद हुए, जो व्यापक सकारात्मक निवेश धारणा को दर्शाता है।

बीएसई पर बाजार का रूख भी सकारात्मक रहा — कुल 4,154 शेयरों में से 2,492 शेयरों में तेजी आई, जबकि 1,501 गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए और 161 शेयरों में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ।

मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी तेजी रही, जहां निफ्टी मिडकैप100 में 0.81% और निफ्टी स्मॉलकैप100 में 1.03% की बढ़त देखने को मिली। इससे संकेत मिलता है कि केवल लार्जकैप ही नहीं, बल्कि छोटे और मझोले शेयरों में भी निवेशकों की रुचि बनी हुई है।

सभी प्रमुख सेक्टोरल इंडेक्स मंगलवार को बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए। खासतौर पर मेटल, फार्मा, रियल एस्टेट, ऑयल एंड गैस और हेल्थकेयर सेक्टरों में जोरदार खरीदारी देखने को मिली।

इस बीच, बाजार में अस्थिरता को मापने वाला सूचकांक इंडिया VIX 4.45% गिरकर 11.53 पर बंद हुआ, जो यह दर्शाता है कि निवेशकों की चिंता कुछ हद तक कम हुई है और बाजार में स्थिरता लौटी है।

सप्ताह की शुरुआत में उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद आज की यह मजबूती घरेलू और वैश्विक संकेतों के प्रति निवेशकों के भरोसे को दिखाती है। विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि मजबूत कॉर्पोरेट नतीजे और रिटेल निवेशकों की लगातार भागीदारी से बाजार में आने वाले दिनों में भी सकारात्मक रुझान बना रह सकता है, हालांकि वैश्विक घटनाक्रम और कच्चे तेल की कीमतें अभी भी नजर में रहेंगी।

Markets Rebound: Sensex, Nifty End Higher on Broad-Based Buying Across Sectors

Indian equity benchmarks bounced back to close Tuesday’s session on a strong note, buoyed by widespread buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 446.93 points or 0.55% to settle at 81,337.95, while the broader NSE Nifty50 gained 140.20 points or 0.57% to close at 24,821.10.

The rally was led by heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports, which saw gains of up to 2.21%. Out of the 30 Sensex constituents, 20 ended in the green, reflecting strong investor sentiment across sectors.

The market breadth on the BSE was decisively positive — out of 4,154 stocks traded, 2,492 advanced, 1,501 declined, and 161 remained unchanged. This broad-based participation also pushed the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices higher by 0.81% and 1.03%, respectively, signaling strong interest in the broader markets.

All major sectoral indices ended in the green, led by strong performance in metal, pharmaceuticals, real estate, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks. The broad recovery suggests renewed confidence among investors, aided by favorable global cues and institutional support.

Meanwhile, the India VIX, which measures market volatility, cooled off by 4.45% to close at 11.53, indicating reduced uncertainty and improved stability in the market outlook.

The upbeat close comes after a choppy start to the week and reflects optimism ahead of key economic data releases and global central bank policy updates expected later in the week. Analysts say that strong corporate earnings and continued retail participation are likely to keep the positive momentum intact in the near term, although global cues and oil prices will remain on the radar.