 Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Indian Delegation to World Summit for Social Development in Doha

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bibhudautta Pradhan

Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, is leading an Indian delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD-2) to be held in Doha, Qatar, from today to the 6th of this month.

During the summit, Dr Mandaviya will represent India’s Vision of Inclusive and Equitable Growth at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Ministerial Dialogue on Global Coalition for Social Justice. He will address the High-Level Round Table on strengthening the three pillars of Social Development, sharing India’s transformative journey toward inclusive and digitally enabled growth.

The Minister will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with Ministers from Qatar, Romania, Mauritius, and the European Union, as well as with the Director-General of the ILO and senior UN officials. The Minister will further attend an event on the National Career Service (NCS) Portal, jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour & Employment and the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC).