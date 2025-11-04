The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

 Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Indian Delegation to World Summit for Social Development in Doha

Nov 4, 2025

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bibhudautta Pradhan

Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, is leading an Indian delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD-2) to be held in Doha, Qatar, from today to the 6th of this month.

During the summit, Dr Mandaviya will represent India’s Vision of Inclusive and Equitable Growth at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Ministerial Dialogue on Global Coalition for Social Justice. He will address the High-Level Round Table on strengthening the three pillars of Social Development, sharing India’s transformative journey toward inclusive and digitally enabled growth.

The Minister will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with Ministers from Qatar, Romania, Mauritius, and the European Union, as well as with the Director-General of the ILO and senior UN officials. The Minister will further attend an event on the National Career Service (NCS) Portal, jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour & Employment and the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC).

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Valencia President Carlos Mazón Resigns Amid Public Outrage Over 2024 Flood Response

Nov 3, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

15 Killed in Rajasthan bus accident

Nov 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Lauds Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan for 3 Guinness World Records

Nov 1, 2025

You missed

AMN CAMPUS

At Kumaun University President Murmu Urges Students to Use Education for Nation-Building

4 November 2025 1:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Temple Tragedies – When Will the System Wake Up?

4 November 2025 1:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Managing Hypertension: Do Comorbidities Change the Impact of Intensive BP Control?

4 November 2025 1:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS

Campaigning for First Phase of Bihar Elections to End Today

4 November 2025 12:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments