BUSINESS AWAAZ

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils ‘Vyana’ – A Stunning Jewellery Collection for Women

Aug 19, 2025

AMN / MUMBAI

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest and most trusted jewellery retailers, has unveiled its latest gemstone jewellery collection, ‘Vyana’, as a tribute to the individuality and inner strength of every woman.

Crafted in 18kt and 22kt gold, the Vyana collection features a vibrant mix of diamonds and coloured gemstones. The designs are lightweight, bold, and contemporary—ideal for the modern Indian woman who effortlessly blends tradition with trend. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect her dynamic spirit—graceful, powerful, and unapologetically authentic.

The collection is showcased through a powerful campaign titled ‘Just Like Me’, starring Malabar’s brand ambassador, Srinidhi Shetty. Known for her elegance and versatility, Srinidhi perfectly embodies the essence of Vyana—calm like aquamarine, graceful like pink topaz, and powerful like emerald.

Commenting on the launch, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, “Vyana is more than a jewellery collection—it is a celebration of the countless facets of a woman’s identity. Each gemstone in Vyana tells a unique story, just like the women who wear them.”

To mark the launch, Malabar is hosting a Gemstone Jewellery Festival, where customers can avail up to 25% off on making charges for all gemstone and uncut diamond jewellery. The offer is valid till September 7, 2025.

Alongside Vyana, Malabar is also presenting an array of traditional gemstone jewellery and uncut diamond pieces during the festival, continuing its tradition of blending Indian heritage with modern design.

With over 400 showrooms across 13 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to set global standards in jewellery retail, supported by a team of 25,000 professionals. Their signature Malabar Promises include transparent pricing, certified diamonds, lifetime free maintenance, 100% exchange value, HUID-compliant products, and complimentary insurance.

Beyond business, Malabar remains deeply committed to ethical sourcing and social responsibility. The group allocates 5% of its profits to CSR, focusing on education, health, housing, women’s empowerment, sustainability, and hunger eradication.

Founded in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship brand of the Malabar Group, with a turnover of $6.2 billion. Ranked 5th among global jewellery retailers, the brand continues to inspire confidence, elegance, and empowerment in women around the world.

