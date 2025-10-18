Last Updated on October 18, 2025 12:27 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest Jewellery group in the world proudly announces its much-awaited festive offers for Diwali 2025. Continuing its tradition of bringing value, trust, and excellence to its customers, Malabar presents exclusive deals designed to make this auspicious occasion even more memorable.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exclusive Diwali 2025 Offers

As part of the Diwali celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering customers up to 30% off on making charges for all gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery and up to 30% off on diamond value, valid till 31st October. These festive offers provide an exceptional opportunity for customers to invest in jewellery that blends craftsmanship with value.

To make the purchase experience even more rewarding, Malabar is offering a free silver coin with advance booking of Jewellery. Customers can book their jewellery in advance and stay protected from gold price hikes. The final price will be either the booked rate or the prevailing market rate whichever is lower giving customers the best possible deal.

Speaking about the festive offers, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, ‘’As a jeweller deeply committed to customer delight, we are delighted to unveil our exclusive Diwali 2025 celebrations with 100% Genuine Offers, 100% Happiness. With benefits such as rate protection scheme, and transparent pricing, we aim to make this festive season truly memorable. Our continued global growth and leadership stand as a testament to the trust and loyalty our valued customers place in us year after year.’’

Malabar Gold & Diamonds proudly continues its commitment to fair pricing with the One India One Gold Rate initiative. This unique promise ensures that gold is sold at the exact same rate across all stores in the country, eliminating regional disparities and promoting transparency. Every piece of jewellery is responsibly sourced, HUID-hallmarked, and quality-checked, delivering peace of mind along with traditional beauty.

Diwali is a time to welcome prosperity, joy, and new beginnings. With thoughtfully curated offers and flexible booking options, Malabar Gold & Diamonds aims to align with the significance of the occasion, allowing customers to make considered and meaningful purchases during this festive period.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 410 showrooms spread across 14 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom, www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.