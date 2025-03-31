Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Major Narco-Network Busted in Delhi-NCR

Mar 31, 2025

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a major narco-network has been busted in Delhi-NCR. In a social media post, Mr Shah said that the Narcotics Control Bureau-NCB and Delhi Police grabbed the gang and recovered methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine worth over 27 crore rupees. The team also arrested five people. Mr Shah applauded NCB and Delhi Police for this major breakthrough. He said, the government’s relentless hunt against the drug trade continues as Narendra Modi government has adopted zero tolerance against drugs

