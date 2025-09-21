The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra Approves ₹689.52 Crore Aid for Farmers Hit by Floods and Rainfall

Sep 21, 2025

Maharashtra’s Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil announced that the state government has approved a financial aid package of 689.52 crore rupees for farmers affected by excessive rainfall and floods between June and August 2025. The assistance covers four districts, including Nanded, Parbhani, Satara, and Sangli, where thousands of farmers have suffered crop losses due to natural calamities.

Minister Jadhav-Patil emphasised that the government acted swiftly by conducting immediate field assessments, or panchnamas, in all affected areas. As soon as these reports were received, the government expedited the approval of the relief funds to ensure timely assistance.

He also made it clear that the sanctioned relief amount must not be used to offset any outstanding loans or recoveries from the farmers. To enforce this, district collectors have been instructed to issue specific directives to banks, preventing any deductions from the relief disbursements.

