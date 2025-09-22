Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur,

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 10:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Chhattisgarh, two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district today. Both carried a reward of forty lakh rupees each on their heads.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said that security forces had launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the border areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. During the operation in the Abhujhmad region, Maoists opened fire on the security personnel. The forces retaliated, leading to the encounter.

The bodies of two Maoists have been recovered from the spot. They have been identified as Katta Ramchandra Reddy and Kosadada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy. Both were Central Committee members of CPI (Maoist). Security forces also seized an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, a BGL launcher, explosives, and other Maoist materials from the site.