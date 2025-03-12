Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

LS Speaker meet Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar

Mar 12, 2025

Says India always at forefront in helping neighbours

India always at forefront in helping neighbours say LS Speaker Om Birla

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today emphasized that India is always at the forefront of offering help to neighboring countries, especially during disasters. Mr Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar, led by the President of the National Assembly of Madagascar, Justin Tokely, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Mr Birla highlighted that India holds Madagascar in the highest regard as a cherished and reliable friend, as well as a steadfast partner in its journey of progress. He stated that India and Madagascar share deep-rooted ties in trade, culture, and people-to-people connections.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also mentioned the significant role played by members of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. He expressed happiness about the first ‘Jaipur Foot Camp’ organized in Madagascar, where hundreds of differently-abled individuals were provided with artificial limbs. He further emphasized that democracy is not merely a system of governance in India, but a cornerstone of its cultural and spiritual ethos.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Parliament passes Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024

Mar 11, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Parliament’s Budget Session resumes on stormy note over issues of education policy, delimitation

Mar 10, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

2nd Phase of Budget Session Resumes Monday, Key Bills on Agenda

Mar 9, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Train hostage-rescue operation complete,

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Industrial Production rises by 5 % in January 2025

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices show upward trend despite fear of recession

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stock markets remained under pressure

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!