LS Speaker meet Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar

Says India always at forefront in helping neighbours

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today emphasized that India is always at the forefront of offering help to neighboring countries, especially during disasters. Mr Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar, led by the President of the National Assembly of Madagascar, Justin Tokely, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Mr Birla highlighted that India holds Madagascar in the highest regard as a cherished and reliable friend, as well as a steadfast partner in its journey of progress. He stated that India and Madagascar share deep-rooted ties in trade, culture, and people-to-people connections.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also mentioned the significant role played by members of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. He expressed happiness about the first ‘Jaipur Foot Camp’ organized in Madagascar, where hundreds of differently-abled individuals were provided with artificial limbs. He further emphasized that democracy is not merely a system of governance in India, but a cornerstone of its cultural and spiritual ethos.