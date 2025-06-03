Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Calls for United Global Action Against Terrorism

Jun 3, 2025

AMN / Lisbon, 03 June

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla today reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to a Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, calling for united global efforts to combat the menace. “Terrorism poses the greatest threat to global peace, stability, and human rights. All progressive nations must come together to develop a joint strategy,” he said during a bilateral meeting with Mr. José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of the Portuguese Assembly, in Lisbon.

Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Birla said the incident aimed to destabilize India’s progress and harmony. “Thanks to the courage and intelligence of our security forces, these intentions were thwarted. Under Operation Sindoor, terrorist hideouts were eliminated and the threat was neutralized,” he added.

Leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia from June 3–6, Mr. Birla highlighted the deep-rooted India–Portugal relationship, which spans over 500 years. “Our bilateral ties have expanded significantly, with trade growing by 50% in recent years. There is vast potential for collaboration in renewable energy, digital technology, and defense manufacturing,” he noted.

Mr. Birla also showcased India’s digital transformation in parliamentary functioning. “Through initiatives like Digital Sansad and the use of AI, India’s Parliament has become more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric,” he said. He emphasized that parliamentary proceedings are now accessible in all 22 constitutional languages, empowering citizens across the nation.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Birla met Tuvalu’s Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change, and Environment, H.E. Mr. Maina Talia. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in health, climate action, and strategic development. Mr. Birla appreciated Tuvalu’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and its support for global unity against terrorism.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Speaker Om Birla Urges United BRICS Front Against Terrorism and Inequity

Jun 5, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on 21st July 2025

Jun 4, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

SRI LANKAN PARLIAMENTARY DELEGATION CALLS ON LOK SABHA SPEAKER

May 27, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!