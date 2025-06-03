Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Calls for United Global Action Against Terrorism

AMN / Lisbon, 03 June

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla today reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to a Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, calling for united global efforts to combat the menace. “Terrorism poses the greatest threat to global peace, stability, and human rights. All progressive nations must come together to develop a joint strategy,” he said during a bilateral meeting with Mr. José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of the Portuguese Assembly, in Lisbon.

Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Birla said the incident aimed to destabilize India’s progress and harmony. “Thanks to the courage and intelligence of our security forces, these intentions were thwarted. Under Operation Sindoor, terrorist hideouts were eliminated and the threat was neutralized,” he added.

Leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia from June 3–6, Mr. Birla highlighted the deep-rooted India–Portugal relationship, which spans over 500 years. “Our bilateral ties have expanded significantly, with trade growing by 50% in recent years. There is vast potential for collaboration in renewable energy, digital technology, and defense manufacturing,” he noted.

Mr. Birla also showcased India’s digital transformation in parliamentary functioning. “Through initiatives like Digital Sansad and the use of AI, India’s Parliament has become more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric,” he said. He emphasized that parliamentary proceedings are now accessible in all 22 constitutional languages, empowering citizens across the nation.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Birla met Tuvalu’s Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change, and Environment, H.E. Mr. Maina Talia. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in health, climate action, and strategic development. Mr. Birla appreciated Tuvalu’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and its support for global unity against terrorism.